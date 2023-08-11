Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Week 2: KJo's Film Shows 'Impressive Numbers'

Ranveer and Alia in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered an "impressive number" in the second week of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie earned at over Rs 47 crore in the second week and the total earnings of the movie now stands at over Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28 in theatres. The movie earned Rs 73.33 crore in the first week of its release. Taran Adarsh predicts the numbers "are bound to be impacted" in the coming weeks due to the release of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. The new movies hit the theatres today.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani posts an impressive number in Week 2... Faces two major opponents [#Gadar2 and #OMG2]... The numbers are bound to be impacted due to stiff competition... [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 4.30 cr, Tue 4.30 cr, Wed 3.90 cr, Thu 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 120.78 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and in his review for NDTV wrote, "The movie hinges on a pulpy Punjabi-Bengali culture clash that serves as a means to explore the ups and downs of relationships, the often-crushing pressures of family ties and the shackles of gender roles in a changed world."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury. With this movie, Karan Johar returned to the director's seat after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil