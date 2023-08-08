Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 11: 'Displays Strong Legs' On Second Monday

Alia and Ranveer in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani put up "a strong number on [second] Monday", reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles released in theatres on July 28. The movie entered the Rs 100 crore club last weekend. The movie earned Rs 4.30 crore on the second Monday of its release. The total earnings of the movie now stands at over Rs 109 crore at the domestic box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentions in his tweet that he is looking forward to the movie's score card after it clashes with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 this week.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a strong number on [second] Mon, displays strong legs at the #BO... Will be interesting to see how it fares when #Gadar2 and #OMG2 arrive... [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 109.38 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He also shared a detailed break-down of numbers of the multiplex chains.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and wrote for NDTV, "The screenplay is erratic - it goes back and forth between taking its eyes off the ball and hitting it out of the park, with the ratio tilted markedly towards the former - but the performances are robust enough to help the film paper over its creases."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury. With this movie, Karan Johar returned to the seat of a director after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.