Ghoomer Title Song: Abhishek Bachchan Dances Like Nobody's Watching

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first track from R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer released on Tuesday and it stands true to its name. The title track has been sung by Dipakshi Kalita and Altamash Faridi and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are by Kausar Munir. The track begins with Abhishek Bachchan's character standing in a cricket stadium in the middle of the night as crowd chants "Ghoomer" in unison. The videos then showcases visuals of his mentee Saiyami Kher giving it her everything as she practices hard. Abhishek Bachchan is just seen spinning in joy in the middle of the stadium in the entire course of the video.

Check out the Ghoomer title track here:

Sharing the first song from the film on social media, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his caption, "Ghoom ghoom ghoom, ghoomer ghoomein. Ghoomer title song out now.Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August." In the comments section of his post, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis. Abhishek Bachchan's friend Sikandar Kher dropped star, fire and heart emojis in the comments.

Take a look at the post here:

Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, showcases the story of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, while Abhishek Bachchan stars as her cricket coach.

Ghoomer is slated to have a theatrical release on August 18. The film is also also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The film has been directed by R Balki.