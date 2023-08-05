Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan's ROFL Reply To Virender Sehwag's 'Never Took Spinners Seriously' Tweet

Abhishek and Saiyami in Ghoomer. (courtesy: bachchan)

Legendary Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly are impressed with the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Ghoomer. The trailer of R Balki's directorial was released on Friday and became an instant hit among fans. Ghoomer follows the story of a bowler, Anina (played by Saiyami Kher), who makes it to the Indian team. However, her life turns upside down after she meets with an accident and loses her right hand. Abhishek Bachchan portrays the role of her coach in the film. Those impressed by the Ghoomer trailer include Virender Sehwag. The former India opener said that he “never took spinners seriously” but Ghoomer looks special. Virender Sehwag tweeted: “I never took spinners seriously but this one looks special. Waiting to watch the film. Lovely #GhoomerTrailer.”

Replying to Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan said that he will have to take Anina “very seriously.” “Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it,” Abhishek wrote.

Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it. ???? @virendersehwaghttps://t.co/8CyplMP6B3 — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

Sourav Ganguly called the trailer “brilliant.” He extended “good wishes to the entire cast and crew” of Ghoomer. He wrote, “One of my favourite actors ... Abhishek ... the trailer looks brilliant ...waiting for the full film ... must see for everyone ... God bless and good wishes to the entire cast and crew.” Abhishek Bachchan thanked him and replied, “Coming from one of my favourite sportsmen this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada.”

Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada. ???? https://t.co/Xc62wQ35N2 — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

Along with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film will release in theatres on August 18.

In case you missed it, check out the trailer of Ghoomer here:

Amitabh Bachchan also cheered for son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming project. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Big B wrote, “YEEEAAAAHHH YEEEAAAAH YEEEEAAAH WHOOOAAAHHH!!!! Here's a trailer that makes the heart and head spin Ghoomer trailer out now. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August.”

Ghoomer will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM).