Amitabh Bachchan's Shout Out To Son Abhishek's Film Ghoomer: 'Amazing To See How You Adapt Characters'

Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Just a few weeks ahead of the release of Abhishek Bachchan's sports drama Ghoomer, Amitabh Bachchan has wished him luck for the movie. The megastar has retweeted one of the posters of R Balki's directorial and claimed that he has seen “a few shots” of the film. Fondly calling his son “Bhaiyu”, Big B expresses that he is impressed with the way Abhishek “adapts” the characters in his projects, which is “in tune with the subjects”. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Bhaiyu... my love and wishes for Ghoomer…seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film... my prayers and wishes always... love.”

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the poster that Abhishek Bachchan shared on August 1. In the poster, the actor is seen standing behind his co-star Saiyami Kher, who is essaying a titular character of a differently-abled woman. The poster shows the two at the forefront of their blurry shadows. Abhishek shared a picture along with a note that read, “Sport is what makes life worth living. Ghoomer In Cinemas on 18th August!”

On August 2, Saiyami Kher dropped a new poster on her Instagram account, while announcing that the Ghoomer trailer will be out on Thursday. In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen explaining a bowling technique to Saiyami. Abhishek is holding a red leather ball in his hand, while Saiyami is seen copying his technique. While sharing the picture, Saiyami wrote in the caption, “Taqdeer se taqraa. Ghoomer trailer out tomorrow! Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August.”

Earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan announced the release date of Ghoomer by sharing a motion poster of his film. The clip opens by establishing Saiyami Kher's character as a differently-abled woman. She aspires to play for the Indian cricket team. The next frame reveals that Abhishek will be essaying the role of Saiyami's coach. The motion poster was shared with Abhishek Bachchan's voice in the background saying, “Logically, ek hath se koi desh k liye khel sakta hai? No. Lekin yeh life na logic ka khel nahi hai, magic ka khel hai. [Can someone play [cricket] with one hand for the country? No. But this life is a game of magic and not logic].” Abhishek wrote in the caption, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai.Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August!”

Written and directed by R Balki, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. As per ANI, Ghoomer will also be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM).