Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Make An Unstoppable Team

The trailer of R Balki's Ghoomer released on Friday and it hits it out of the park. The trailer begins with a drunk Abhishek Bachchan asking, "Logically, can someone with just one hand play for the country?" He answers, "no." But Ghoomer isn't the story of logic. It is the story of "magic." The trailer showcases the story of Anina, an aspiring player, who makes it to the Indian cricket team. However, her life changes forever when she meets an accident and loses her right hand. She becomes suicidal. It is only when her coach Abhishek Bachchan changes her perspective that she decides to give her dreams a second chance. She begins her training, which isn't an easy process. However, her coach won't let her give up. The trailer ends with Abhishek Bachchan saying, "I love this game."

Besides Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been actively cheering for son Abhishek Bachchan's new project, shared the trailer on Instagram and he wrote, "Here's a trailer that makes the heart and head spin Ghoomer trailer out now. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August."

The film's trailer was initially supposed to release on August 3. However, the makers shifted the trailer's release date as a "mark of respect" to late art director Nitin Desai. "As a mark of respect to our beloved Nitin Desai, we the team of Ghoomer, have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it day after on the 4th of August," wrote Abhishek Bachchan earlier.

Ghoomer is slated to have a theatrical release on August 18. The film is also also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The film has been directed by R Balki.