Abhishek Bachchan Calls His Parents His 'Greatest Coaches.' Dad Amitabh Bachchan Replies

Amitabh Bachchan has announced that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, is his “pride” and “best friend.” Big B has quote-tweeted a video shared by Abhishek's fan page on Twitter. In the clip, Abhishek, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Ghoomer, says that his parents “have been my greatest coaches.” Abhishek plays the role of a coach in the R Balki movie. He says, “You realise as an athlete or as an actor that you may have talent but it's the coach that is going to take you to that extra mile. It is extremely important in life to have a mentor, coach, a director and all of this comes under a bigger umbrella and they are called parents. Your parents are always going to be your greatest coaches. My parents have been my greatest coaches. They have always been honest but they have inspired me to be better. I think it is very very important to have this kind of person in your life.” The clip then shows a throwback interview in which Abhishek can be heard saying that his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, has been his inspiration. “It has always been my father. Not just for his profession but for the kind of human being he is. You know a sense of morals and values and things that I have always admired and aspired to be like him. And, whatever I do in life is for my parents. They have been my inspiration.”

Along with the video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My pride, my best friend.”

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of an ex-India cricketer in Ghoomer. The film also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role. She portrays the character of Anina, a disabled woman who aspires to play for the Indian cricket team. On the day of the trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a special note for Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. He said, "Here's a trailer that makes the heart and head spin Ghoomer trailer out now. Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August."

Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about his character in Ghoomer. He told The Times Of India, “I play an ex-Indian cricketer... left-arm spin bowler. Now, even though I am lefty (in real life), I play and bowl using my right hand. So, the only training I had to take was to spin the bowl with my left hand. It was (cricketer) Rohan Gavaskar who helped me with a few tips."

Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released on August 18.