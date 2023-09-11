Madhuri Dixit And Husband Shriram Nene At Beyonce's Concert: 'Thanks For Sharing Your Magic With Us'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: s madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, currently on vacation, witnessed the "magic" of singer Beyonce at her concert and they could not be any happier. The Aaja Nachle star recently attended singer Beyonce's concert which is a part of her Renaissance tour with her husband and friend. The actress also shared pictures and videos of herself from the concert on Sunday. The actress dropped a selfie with her husband followed by a glimpse of singer Beyonce from the concert. She also posted a video where we can see her grooving to the songs at the concert. Sharing the experience with her Instafam, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Who runs the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible."

Take a look at her post here:

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are setting couple goals and how. The couple were earlier seen holidaying in Malibu. In the first post, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen twinning in black. In another set of pictures, the couple are joined by their friends. Shriram Nene wrote in the caption, "So many things to see and do in LA, where should we start? Malibu with friends and fam!"

Take a look at Shriram Nene's post here:

Shriram Nene shared another post from their family meal. In this picture, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen with their two sons Arin and Ryan. He wrote in the caption, "A meal with family is divine."

A few days back, Madhuri shared an emotional note for her two sons as they left home for higher studies. Madhuri Dixit shared two images with her boys. In the first image, the mother and sons pose for the camera as they flash their brightest smiles. In the second image, Madhuri is seen laughing her heart out while the two boys look into the camera. Madhuri wrote in her caption, "How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two."

Take a look at Madhuri's post here:

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr. Shriram Nene since 1999. Madhuri Dixit is best known for her work in films such as Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie Maja Ma last year.