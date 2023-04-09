Madhuri Dixit In A BTS Video From Photoshoot. Anil Kapoor Calls Her 'Classic'

A still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is one of India's most loved actresses and for good reason. The superstar has always impressed fans with her acting skills, dancing talent, and stunning looks. In addition to her fans, even Madhuri Dixit's colleagues are admirers of the actress' talent. A case in point is the star's new Instagram upload which has amassed a bunch of compliments from her fans as well as friends. In the post, Madhuri Dixit shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her photoshoot in which she is seen dressed in a saree and gold jewellery. Sharing the video, she wrote, “‘Elegance is the only beauty that never fades' - Audrey Hepburn.” She also added the song Aadharanjali from the Malayalam film Romancham in the background. Reacting to the video, Madhuri Dixit's co-star in several films, Anil Kapoor said. “Beautiful.. classic,” with a slew of heart emojis. Actress Raveena Tandon said, “Beauty,” with heart emoji, while Gajraj Rao kept it simple with heart emojis.

A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit made headlines for her appearance at the launch gala of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Following the event, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shared a few images from the launch party on social media. In the images, Madhuri Dixit is seen along with Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Shriram Nene. The other pictures feature Madhuri Dixit with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and celeb stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. In another picture, Shriram Nene can be seen posing with Zendaya. Shriram Nene captioned the post: "As Promised: Met some amazing old friends and new friends at NMACC over the weekend. Such a beautiful event. Congrats."

Take a look at Shriram Nene's post here:

In February, Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable birthday post for her husband Shriram Nene. She accompanied the post with the song Sun Maahi and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings." She added the hashtags #sundayfunday, #happybirthday and #lovetoherpost. Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with Madhuri Dixit on Dil To Pagal Hai, commented on the post "Happy birthday to Dr Nene."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma with Gajraj Rao.