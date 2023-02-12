Madhuri Dixit's Post For Husband Shriram Nene Is Love, Actually

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

On her husband Shriram Nene's birthday, Madhuri Dixit put together the best set of pictures to wish him. On Sunday, she shared an Instagram reel and she accompanied it with the song Sun Maahi. In her caption, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Happy Birthday to my soulmate and best friend. I wish you all the happiness, love. Here's to many more birthdays and adventures together. You are indeed the wind beneath my wings." She added the hashtags #sundayfunday, #happybirthday and #love to her post. Madhuri Dixit's Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Karisma Kapoor commented on the post. She wrote: "Happy birthday to Dr Nene."

See Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. The couple frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we love it when the happens. Take a look at some of their posts together here.

The couple often share fam-jam pictures on social media.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022.

Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.