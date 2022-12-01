Madhuri Dixit And Ayushmann Khurrana Dance To Aap Jaisa Koi Remake

Ayushmann and Madhuri in a still from the video. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana is trying his hands at a new genre with the upcoming action film An Action Hero. As part of the promotions, the star visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, a dance reality show that features Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit as a judge. It comes as no surprise that on meeting Madhuri Dixit – considered to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood – Ayushmann grabbed the opportunity to shake a leg with her. The two have shared a video of them dancing to the remixed version of Aap Jaisa Koi that features in An Action Hero. Sharing the video, Ayushmann said, “Aap Jaisa Koi...hai hi nahi Madhuri Dixit ma'am [There is no one like you]. #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday.” Replying to the post, Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Baat bann gayi hai.”

Previously, Madhuri Dixit also danced her heart out with actor Vicky Kaushal who had appeared on the reality show to promote his film Govindam Naa Mera. The two actors grooved to the song Mere Samne Wali Khidki by Kishore Kumar. The clip, however, features a cover by singer Sanam Puri and has Madhuri Dixit and Vicky Kaushal pulling off some charming moves. Sharing the video, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Lots of fun and amazing performances coming your way with very special guests…”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also paid tribute to Ajay Devgn and his iconic entry scene in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. Ayushmann captioned the post, "OG Action Hero ko naye ActionHero ka salaam.Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston [A salute to the OG action hero from a new action hero. Have to navigate through a lot of flowers and thorns]. An Action Hero releasing this Friday."

An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 2. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.