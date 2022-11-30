Ayushmann Khurrana To NDTV On His Mannat Post: "My Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan Sir"

Ayushmann Khurrana on stopping by Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie An Action Hero, opened up about his Mannat post. Speaking to NDTV's Arun Singh, the actor said he was crossing Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat and decided to pay tribute to the superstar as he is his fan. "I was going for a conclave, and I was getting felicitated over there, so I crossed Mannat and made a mental note that I should come back and pay my tribute to Shah (Shah Rukh), sir, because I'm a fan. On my way back, it was Sunday, and we were also there, so they (fans) started taking my pictures.

Ayushmann Khurrana added, "But it was just like a feeling of gratitude and also, of course, for the success of our film An Action Hero. You have seen him in Baazigar, I put the song because he was so brilliant in that film."

Ayushmann Khurrana, on Sunday, dropped a picture of himself peeping out of the sunroof of his car and looking at Mannat. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. (I was passing by Mannat, so I stopped to ask for a wish). #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian." He added the title song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Baazigar in the background.

Here have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film An Action Hero, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie is slated to release in theatres on December 2, 2022.