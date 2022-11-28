Ayushmann Khurrana Drove By Shah Rukh Khan's Home Mannat And Did This

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, in Mumbai, is a landmark in itself. Hundreds of fans find themselves waiting outside the house to catch a glimpse of the actor throughout the year. On Sunday, fans found another star among them. Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most popular actors in the country, was seen passing by SRK's home and made it a point to record how big of a fanboy he was. In an image shared by Ayushmann, he is seen peeping out of the sunroof of his car, looking at Mannat. Sharing the image, Ayushmann said, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. (I was passing by Mannat so I stopped to ask for a wish). #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian.”

Ayushmann Khurrana added the title song from the SRK hit Baazigar in the background. Sayani Gupta replied with a heart emoji, while Maniesh Paul said, “[Heart emojis] this song and especially these lines.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in An Action Hero. The actor was recently in Ahmedabad to promote the film and flag off a marathon. Sharing images from the event, Ayushmann said, “Main toh bas reel ka #AnActionHero hoon. Real action heroes are the brave hearts of India's Armed Forces. Forever indebted to them, It was an absolute honour to flag off the #Run4OurSOLDIERS Marathon in Ahmedabad today.”

In addition to his work in the movies, Ayushmann Khurrana is also actively involved in philanthropic activities. The actor recently shared an image from a UNICEF event alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and said, “What an honour to be associated with UNICEF India. My second year and my idol Sachin Tendulkar's 20th. A lot to learn from the G.O.A.T.”

When not impressing cinema lovers with his work, Ayushmann Khurrana drops images of himself much to the delight of his fans. Sharing an image of himself -- where he is showing off his toned physique -- Ayushmann said, “Morning. Want to write a song called “O kehndi mainu Daddy”. Haan haan is caption ki ek story daali thi. But this deserved to be as a post caption. Btw abhi neend poori nahi hui. Where's my eye mask? I want to go back to sleep again. These blackout curtains are a fail. Anyway, it's a throwback pic. Ek film aane waali hai. Bahut excited hoon.”

An Action Hero releases in cinemas on December 2. He will also be seen in Dream Girl 2.