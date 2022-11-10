Ayushmann Khurrana And Jaideep Ahlawat Twin In Black At An Action Hero Trailer Launch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat were pictured at the An Action Hero trailer launch.

The makers of An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, hosted a trailer launch party in Mumbai on Thursday evening. At the launch event, Ayushmann and Jaideep arrived in all-black outfits - Ayushmann was seen in a black jacket and matching pants, while Jaideep opted for a traditional black outfit. It was also attended by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, Jaideep is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. The trailer will release tomorrow (November 11).

Take a look at the An Action Hero trailer launch pictures below:

Ayushmann Khurrana smiled for the cameras. Jaideep Ahlawat looked dashing in a black ensemble. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat happily posed together for the shutterbugs. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat hugged each other at the launch. Ayushamann and Jaideep posed with An Action Hero Team.

Earlier today, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of An Action Hero featuring him with Jaideep Ahlawat and captioned it as "The bad guy enters the chat! Heartbeat Intensifies"

Here have a look:

On Wednesday, Ayushmann shared his first look and captioned it as "Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga (Have done the acting of fighting but will I be able to fight in real life?)"

Here have a look:

An Action Hero marks the directorial debut of Anirud Iyer. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 2.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also has Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma.