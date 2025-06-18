Why Tahira Kashyap's Bank Balance Was Zero Within A Year Of Her Marriage To Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap recently spoke about the intial phase of her marriage, where her bank balance was down to zero.

She revealed how she had her savings, some of it which she had spent on her wedding. But she had no job in Mumbai, and Ayushmann Khurrana did not realise how the house was being run by her and where the groceries were coming from. She recalled how everything went for a toss because it was almost a year since she went broke.

She told Official People Of India, "I had spent some money on my wedding, but I had my own savings. But, I didn't have a job in Mumbai. This boy (Ayushmann Khurrana) did not understand how we were getting the food, like how we were buying all of these vegetables, fruits. My bank balance was depleting. I had never asked anyone for money, even my parents. I had always been financially independent, but now everything went for a toss because it had been a year, and my bank balance was zero."

She further revealed how a question of Ayushmann Khurrana's triggered her, "I was so angry because he didn't notice that I wasn't eating mangoes for two days, so he could eat. He asked, 'What's the problem?' And I just started crying. I asked, 'How do you think we are buying groceries?' He was like, 'Oh yeah'. I said, 'My bank balance is zero. It's been 7-8 months, and I am trying to figure out jobs, and we are spending only my savings'."

She concluded by saying that it was then that Ayushmann Khurrana asked her why she had been hesitant to ask for financial help, and she told the truth.

The lovebirds have been together for the longest time, before they got married in 2008. They have two children, a son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy filming Amar Kaushik's Thama with Rashmika Mandanna.

He has been reportedly roped in for Sooraj Barjatya's next with Sharvari and Anupam Kher.

