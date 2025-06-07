What We Know About Sooraj Barjatya's Next With Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sooraj Barjatya's next film stars Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurana, and Sharvari. Anupam Kher will collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for the ninth time. Filming is set to begin in November 2025 and last six months.

There has been a lot of buzz about Ayushmann Khurrana being the new "Prem" in Sooraj Barjatya's cinematic verse. Now Pinkvilla has reported that the cast for his next film is locked and it features Anupam Kher, Sharvari, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film is set to begin filming in November 2025. It will be shot over 6 months and is most likely to be released in the second half of 2026. This will also mark Anupam Kher's 9th collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya.

What's Happening

Sooraj Barjatya's next will have Anupam Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sharvari in the lead.

Anupam Kher will be featuring in a Sooraj Barjatya film for the 9th time.

A close source told Pinkvilla, "Anupam Kher has been a part of almost all films directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and he continues the tradition by reuniting with him on the yet untitled romantic comedy set against the backdrop of nuclear families. Anupam Kher is excited to embark on a journey with his favourite director yet again."

The source added, "A big ensemble will come on board the film, though the principal story will revolve around Ayushmann and Sharvari. The core conflict of the film is about a modern couple with debates around joint family and nuclear families."

Upcoming Projects

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy filming Thama with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharvari on the other hand is busy with YRF's Alpha with Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in the Christmas 2025 weekend.

Anupam Kher has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino releasing next month.

In A Nutshell

