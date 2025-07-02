Sharvari's Simple White Swimsuit Is Everything Your Next Beach Holiday Needs

Sharvari's bikini-clad pictures are always on our fashion mood board before a beach vacation. It's only fair that we take inspiration from her recent swimsuit look. The actress shared an array of monochrome pictures on Instagram that featured her dressed in a white swim set. Be it lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails at sunset, this beachwear is a wardrobe must-have.

The two-piece bikini set came with a wrap-style top that featured a plunging V-neckline and a tie up detail at the back. While the silhouette was simple, it had the chic factor to make a statement. Sharvari paired the top with matching white bottoms to make the beach season look super stylish. It had side ties on both sides, making it an adjustable fit.

Over her bikini, the actress wore a long flowing, lightweight robe. Open at the front, the cape hung loosely on her shoulders and arms, elevating her swimwear look. Minimal glam makeup and tresses left open enhanced her allure.

Sharvari's effortless style, whether in a bikini or beachwear, is all the inspiration you need for your next vacation. Whether you're planning to lounge by the shore or take a dip in the ocean, the timeless and chic looks are sure to make a splash.