Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Sharvari Included A <i>Munjya</i>-Themed Cake - See Pic

Bollywood actress Sharvari turned 28 on Saturday, and her birthday celebration quickly became the talk of the town. From heartfelt wishes by close friends and family to warm messages from her industry circle, the love poured in. But one special greeting stole the spotlight - courtesy of Vicky Kaushal, brother of her rumoured beau, Sunny Kaushal. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky shared a radiant photo of Sharvari beaming in front of a Munjya-themed cake, a charming nod to her recent film where she played the lead. The post offered fans a sweet little peek into her fun, festive birthday vibe.

The delightful cake in the photo featured a green base, adorned with 3D branches and stems that perfectly captured the eerie-yet-whimsical aesthetic of Munjya. Perched on top was an adorable caricature of the mischievous spirit himself. What truly melted hearts was the handwritten message on the cake: "We love you Sharu."

The cake was a thoughtful tribute to Sharvari's standout performance in the 2024 release from Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe. Vicky, using her affectionate nickname, captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday Sharu! Keep shining," followed by two white hearts and a hugging emoji.

Sharvari is a self-proclaimed foodie, and her birthday celebrations reflect that in the most delicious way. This year's bash was a visual treat, but even last year she gave fans a glimpse into her love for all things sweet. She posted a carousel on Instagram, kicking it off with two cakes that showcased different sides of her personality - one a decadent chocolate truffle adorned with macaroons, and the other a minimal white cake with a fun sticker design and a sweet note that read "HBD." Another snapshot in the carousel revealed the scrumptious meals she enjoyed during her 27th birthday. She captioned it: "24 hours of free pass to eat cake & dance with my favourite people." Read more here.

Even earlier, Sharvari had fans drooling with glimpses of her Dubai food adventures. Her fun photo diary showcased everything from gourmet spreads to local street eats. Playfully, she wrote, "This girl didn't know how much she would spend at the mall later that day." Relatable, right? Click here to read more.

One thing's for sure - we're already drooling over Sharvari's delicious birthday traditions and her ever-growing foodie trail.