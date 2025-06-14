Watch: Desi Mom's Clever <i>Jugaad</i> To Use Oil Till The Last Bit Is Too Relatable

Indian moms and their unmatched obsession with saving every bit of money to make a month's worth of groceries last have always been a fascinating topic. Their ability to manage the household so efficiently, often squeezing out extra savings from already tight budgets, is nothing short of remarkable. In today's climate of rising prices, who wouldn't want to master the art of making the most out of every grain, drop, and rupee? It's no surprise that their everyday hacks often go viral, turning ordinary moments into hilarious and heartwarming content. One such video comes from content creator Adarsh Gupta, who frequently features his mother, Sunita Gupta, in his clips.

In a video on Instagram, Sunita is seen pouring oil from a packet into a container in her kitchen. She squeezes the packet to extract as much oil as possible, but she doesn't stop there. Sunita then cuts the packet on three sides and scrapes out every last bit of oil to pour into the same container. At this point, she believes there is still some oil residue left, which she wants to use down to the very last drop. Interestingly, after tightly closing the lid of the container, she takes the packet over to Adarsh. Finally, she rubs it on his hair and legs for maximum absorption of the remaining oil, leaving him completely shocked.

Also Read: A Look At The Kitchen Brigade: Why Restaurant Kitchens Run Like Military Units

Adarsh captioned the video, revealing what happened next: "Nahana pad gaya (Had to take a bath)," followed by two loudly crying face emojis. Soon, social media users began reacting to the hilarious yet relatable content. One user wrote, "You won't understand! Ghar chalana aasan nahi hai ji. (It is not easy to run a household.)"

Another shared how this technique has been passed through generations: "Mummy mere saath karti thi, ab yeh jugaad hum apne beta ke saath karte hain. (Mom used to do this with me, now I do this jugaad with my son.)" "Hum middle-class family se hain." (We are from a middle-class family), said someone who found the video deeply relatable.

Someone added, "Ho gayi na oiling ki oiling aur body lotion ka kaam bhi ho gaya." (Oiling is done, and it worked as body lotion too), while another commented, "Isko kehte hain optimum utilization of resources." (This is called optimum utilization of resources.) A social media user even coined a term for it: "Technologia."

Also Read: Nutella Launches New Flavour For The First Time In 60 Years. Can You Guess?

Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Now I am wondering why I didn't think of this. I mean, this is just perfect - approximately zero wastage of oil. Mind you, oils are pricey."

So far, the video has garnered over 3.3 million views online.