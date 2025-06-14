Watch: Chef Makes Unique Burrito Cake - Video Goes Viral

Food fusions have taken the internet by storm, but just when you think you've seen it all - along comes something even more surprising. Meet the burrito cake, a bold culinary mash-up that brings together the savoury kick of a burrito and the sweet charm of a cake in one bite. Imagine spicy rice, kidney beans, and cheesy layers all stacked between pita bread and topped like a festive celebration. It's weird, wonderful, and totally Instagram-worthy. Chef Juliette, known for her quirky kitchen experiments, took this unusual combination seriously - and hilariously. She shared her step-by-step burrito cake recipe in a viral Instagram video.

The clip kicks off with Juliette placing a pita bread on a cake board, spreading a layer of guacamole mixed with cream. On top of that goes a spoonful of well-cooked, spicy rice, a generous helping of kidney beans, and thinly sliced lettuce. The layering continues - but with a twist.

For the second layer, she switches things up by adding brown rice, grated mozzarella and cheddar cheese, followed by another layer of guacamole. The masterpiece doesn't stop there. Juliette wraps the entire creation with another pita bread, coats it with fresh cream, sprinkles on more cheese, and decorates the base with kidney beans. Finally, she adds tiny candles - because yes, this burrito cake deserves a celebration.

To top it off, she cuts into the cake, revealing the colourful, layered interior-leaving viewers drooling and divided. One fan commented, "You don't understand how much I love and need this," while another wrote, "Wow," followed by a nauseated face emoji, clearly torn between amazement and disbelief.

So, what's your take on this unique burrito cake? Would you want to try it? Let us know in the comments!