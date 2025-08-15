US Parents Defend Push-Up Punishment For 9-Year-Old After Viral Video Sparks Backlash

An Oregon couple, Katie and Dustin Maletich, have defended their parenting approach after a video showing their 9-year-old son doing push-ups and 60 squats went viral, drawing mixed reactions online, according to The Fox News Digital.

The incident occurred when Dustin's stepson, Tommy, told his mother to "chill". As a response, Dustin, a prison corrections officer, asked him to complete a workout before calmly discussing respectful communication. Tommy later apologised, and the moment ended with a hug.

While some viewers praised the stepfather for his calm and structured response, others criticised using physical exercise as a form of punishment. Dr Dyan Hes, a paediatrician in New York, called it a "ridiculous punishment", arguing that intense exercise could be harmful for a young child and might create negative associations with physical activity.

However, educational psychologist Dr Michele Borba supported the approach, noting that the stepfather remained composed and the task seemed achievable for the boy. She expressed greater concern over the potential emotional effects of publicly sharing the video.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the Maletich family said they do not use exercise to punish their children but to teach self-control and emotional regulation. They explained that consequences are designed to match inappropriate behaviour, helping children learn constructive outlets for frustration.

Their 13-year-old daughter, they added, sometimes chooses to walk or jog when she feels upset, finding it helps her communicate more clearly afterwards.