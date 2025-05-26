How Chhavi Mittal Got Confidence From Tahira Kashyap After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Chhavi Mittal has recently shared how Tahira Kashyap boosted her confidence after she was diagnosed with cancer back in 2022. Chhavi Mittal has been sharing snippets from her spirited journey for months now. In a new interview, the television actress shared Tahira Kashyap was a beacon of hope during her early days of struggle and uncertainty.

Speaking on Shardul Pandit's podcast, Chhavi said, "The first person I called put me through to Tahira Kashyap. I had a long chat with her the next day. She helped put a lot of confidence in me."

Tahira Kashyap, who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, had a similar condition like that of Chhavi. "Her cancer was very similar to mine. The surgery was similar, even the doctors were the same. She told me what to expect and how to go about it. That gave me a lot of clarity," said the actor.

Recalling how Chhavi broke the news to her husband, the actor said, "The doctor refused to say if I had cancer and kept saying it would be alright. I pestered him to tell me. I had a script narration to attend to and told him I'd get back to him. Then I went home, told my husband to get me a beer, and broke the news. He had tears in his eyes, held my hand, and said, "We will get through this.' I said, 'Of course."

Diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April of 2022, Chhavi Mittal underwent surgery on April 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in April. She was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.