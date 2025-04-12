Tahira Kashyap, Battling Breast Cancer For The Second Time, Shares Health Update: "After The Surgery..."

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who recently revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed, has now opened up about her ongoing treatment journey from her recent hospital visit.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to recount her experience before and after a medical procedure. As she prepared for her scanning and imaging session, Tahira revealed that her doctor attempted to lighten the mood by playing a Bollywood classic - though the song choice caught her off guard.

"As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, 'Sir I appreciate your gesture but pls isse toh band hi kardo!'"

Despite the slightly awkward start, Tahira found humour and inspiration in another moment that day. While walking the hospital corridor post-procedure, she overheard a light-hearted exchange that brought a smile to her face.

"Hours after the surgery the doc asked me to take few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70-year-old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!"



View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Tahira had earlier shared on April 7 that she was preparing to face cancer again.

She wrote, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening--it's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

Tahira was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira is also a mother to two children - a son and a daughter.