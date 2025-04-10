Tahira Kashyap Shares Update Amid Cancer Treatment: "Back Home And Recovering"

Ayushmann Khurana's wife Tahira Kashyap has revealed that her cancer had relapsed after seven years. On Wednesday, the filmmaker shared first post on Instagram after her cancer diagnosis. Tahira shared a smiling picture of herself in which she is seen holding a sunflower. Tahira thanked fans and followers who wished her a speedy recovery.

Tahira wrote in the caption, "Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering."

"I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don't know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it's called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality," she added.

The comment section was flooded with love and wishes for Tahira.

Mandira Bedi wrote, "I'm saying a prayer for you every day." Rajkummar Rao wrote, "The strongest girl ever. Sending lots of love to you Tahira."

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Big hug" and dropped red heart emojis. Mahima Chaudhry, who is a cancer survivor, wrote, "Sending big hug love love love." Guneet Monga, Farah Khan Kunder, Bhumi Pednekar also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, Tahira Kashyap revealed that she had a breast cancer relapse.

Tahira wrote, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it's a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again." Take a look:

Tahira was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She has shared snippets from her spirited journey earlier. Tahira has been married to Ayushmann Khurana since 2008. They share a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.