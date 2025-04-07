Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Wife Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapse After Seven Years: "My Hero"

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and writer-director Tahira Kashyap has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Tahira, who was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, penned a note on social media stating that she has 'still got this'.

On Instagram, Tahira wrote, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

She also wrote in the caption, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again. Ironically or not, today is World Health Day. Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves, gratitude through and through."

Ayushmann was quick to drop a comment on the post. He wrote, "My hero," followed by a red heart emoji.

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a condition where high-grade malignant cells were found in her right breast. This was classified as stage 0, a pre-cancerous stage.