First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana Is An Action Hero And Not Just Any Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Finally, it is here. The first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's character in the film An Action Hero. Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut will feature Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar. Here, the actor looks fierce and ready for a fight. Ayushmann's character is seen standing with a gun in his hands. Sharing the first look photo, Ayushmann wrote, “Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga (Have done the acting of fighting but will I be able to fight in real life?)” Along with the caption, Ayushmann shared the release dates of An Action Hero and its trailer. It will be unveiled this Friday. “Trailer out on November 11, 2022. An Action Hero coming to cinemas on December 2, 2022.”

The first look poster also stated that An Action Hero will be distributed throughout the country via Aamir Khan Productions. Netflix has acquired the exclusive streaming rights of the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai and T-Series.

Many celebrities reacted to An Action Hero's first look. “Baatein hain sir (these are just words),” commented rapper Badshah, referring to Ayushmann Khurrana's caption. The actor's brother Aparshakti Khurana, singer Rochak, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Abhishek Bajaj reacted to the poster with red heart and fire icons.

See Ayushmann Khurrana's first look in An Action Hero here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, on Instagram Stories, has asked his fans to review the first-look poster of An Action Hero. He also revealed the title theme of the film. “Tripping on the theme of An Action Hero,” he wrote along with a car selfie. The actor added, “Poster kaisa laga? Check out the new post.”

A couple of days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an update about the film in this quirky way.

An Action Hero was announced by the makers in October last year. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.