Ayushmann Khurrana Is Speechless After Wife Tahira Forgets Their Wedding Anniversary

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on November 1. However, it seems Tahira forgot her wedding date and dropped a post in advance (today) to wish his darling husband. Soon after she shared the post, her friend reminded her that her anniversary was on November 1 and not on October 31. She immediately dropped a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory, here's the proof. My good friend reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow not today. Not taking down the post kyunki kal bhi toh karna padega. (Not taking it down because would have to post tomorrow as well.) Sorry Ayushmann, I tried though."

On seeing this, Ayushmann Khurrana was left speechless, on Instagram, he posted Tahira's confession and wrote, "Ab main kya hee boloon. (Now what should I say.) Happy anniversary in advance."

Here have a look at Ayushmann's post:

Tahira Kashyap posted an adorable photo of the couple and wrote, "Happy world/ritual waali anniversary I still go back to the first song you sang for me... umm Uhhh just realised it's Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it's all relative na... what is more scary"

Here have a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on November 1, 2008, after dating for several years. The couple has two adorable children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G. Next, he will be seen in An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.