A Glimpse Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Home, All Decorated For Diwali

Ayushmann and Tahira in a still from video. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Star couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali bash on Sunday night, which was attended by their close friends from the industry. The author shared a video from the fun festivities and shared a glimpse of their home, all decorated for Diwali. She captioned the post: "Houses are nothing it's the people who make it a home! Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones. We were fortunate to celebrate it the same way #diwali #favouritefestival #vibes #diwalifeels. Love and happiness to all," wrote Tahira Kashyap.

Check out the post shared by Tahira Kashyap here:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana posted this ROFL video from the bash, featuring Kartik Aaryan. He captioned the post: "Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki Doctor G ko box office par paise milne chahiye (This man wants that Doctor G should be paid at box office)." He added the hashtag #DiwaliBash.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are childhood sweethearts. They got married in 2008 and they are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently starred in Doctor G, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha. The film opened to largely positive reviews over the weekend.

Tahira Kashyap has written four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out. She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.