Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Mentally Still On A Vacation' With His Family

Ayushmann with his family. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana may have just shared the most relatable post on Instagram. The actor, who is just back home after a long vacation with his family, is just not ready to shake off the holiday mood yet. And who can blame him really? The actor, on Monday, shared a photo with his family and wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.” In the image, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen with his children Varushka Khurrana and Virajveer Khurrana as well as his wife Tahira Kashyap, who is also tagged in the caption. The family is seen dressed in their casual best in the happy photo.

Replying to the image, actor Abhishek Bajaj said, “Ak & Jr. Ak Ditto.” Actress Tisca Chopra replied with a heart emoji.

But Tahira Kashyap has shared something about the image that Ayushmann Khurrana didn't. Letting us in on the secret, Tahira reposted the image and said, “This was clicked precisely 5 minutes before I made them walk another 10k steps for the day. They were short of murdering me. Lagta hai itne sweet chehron ko peeche yeh khatarnak thoughts?”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shared regular updates from their Europe vacation on Instagram. Giving us a glimpse into their family trip, Tahira Khan dropped a video and said, “The moments in this reel mean the most to me, can you name them,” with a happy face emoji.

Tahira Kashyap also shared another video in which she said that she was the designated navigator for her family. Sharing a video of her guiding her family through the by-lanes of their holiday destination, Tahira said, “Are you the official Google map of your family? I call myself the legit Googler who doesn't get her due.”

Watch the hilarious video here:

Before that, Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped two shirtless images from the balcony of his room while on vacation and teased his fans by saying, “Where am I? Wrong answers only.”

To this, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Malvani.” For the unversed, Malvani is a residential locality in Mumbai's western suburb Malad. Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Secs before the Saawariya drop,” referring to the iconic Ranbir Kapoor scene.

Arjun Kapoor chimed in to say, “Andheri,” with a fire emoji, while Vikrant Massey said, “Hiranandani, Powai.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. He will be seen next in Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh.