Weekend Binge: 5 Ayushmann Khurrana Films For Your Watch List

Ayushmann Khurrana is one Bollywood star who has had a dream run at the box office and also gained critical acclaim for his films. His brand of cinema can best be described as slice-of-life dramas that address issues not spoken about enough in society. And, there are several films featuring the actor that offer a balance of entertainment and social messaging. With Anek too, Ayushmann Khurrana addresses the question of what it truly means to be an Indian, with help from Andrea Kevichüsa's character Aido, a Northeastern Indian boxer who aspires to represent her country in the national team.
If you enjoyed Ayushmann Khurrana's spirited yet understated performance as Joshua in Anek, we recommend you take a look at these five movies of the star for your weekend movie fest.
- Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film Vicky Donor dealt with concepts of sperm donation and infertility at a time when the conversations around these subjects were not a part of mainstream discourse. Set in a Punjabi-Bengali household, the film is a breezy watch that will leave you thinking.
- Badhaai Do
Badhaai Do is another example of Ayushmann Khurrana's knack to pick scripts that not only entertain but trigger a conversation. In the film, Ayushmann plays a man in his mid-twenties who is embarrassed by his parents being newly pregnant. This story of love and acceptance is a family drama for the ages.
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana picks another taboo subject and envelops it in all the trappings of a mainstream film. He plays Mudit Sharma, who is faced with erectile dysfunction right before he marries the love of his life.
- Article 15
Article 15 is Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with his Anek director, Anubhav Sinha. The film deals with issues of caste-based violence and discrimination.
- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a poignant love story between a bodybuilder – the epicentre of a hyper-masculine environment thanks to the nature of his circumstances, job and goals – and a transwoman. While the film rests on the able shoulders of Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana lends a vulnerability to Manu, making this love story all kinds of magical.
Tell us your favourite Ayushmann Khurrana movie in the comments.