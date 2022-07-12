Inside Tahira Kashyap's Europe Vacation With Ayushmann Khurrana And Kids

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are having the time of their lives with their kids Virajveer and Varushka in Europe. On Tuesday, Tahira shared two reels on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into their dreamy getaway. In the first video, Ayushmann and Tahira are walking on the streets and enjoying every moment. The Anek actor looks dashing in an all-black outfit layered with a red shirt, while Tahira looks gorgeous in a black crop top and jeans. Their kids also look adorable in casual yet stylish outfits. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "The quintessential #familytime #vacation #summervibes with @ayushmannk and V&V," followed by a heart emoticon.

In another video, Tahira Kashyap can be seen relishing delicious food, desserts and drinks. The video also features her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, and their kids. She captioned the post as "All in a day's work #foodie #vacay (wapis aake I'll show up #iykyk )".

Here have a look:

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana created a heavy buzz on the internet after he dropped several pictures in just a towel. In the images, he can be seen basking in the sun on the balcony. He didn't mention the location in his post and asked his friends to guess. He wrote, "Where am I? Wrong answers only." Soon after, celebs flooded the comment section. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Andheri", Ali Fazal wrote, "In aTolia," while Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Mere kamre mein".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. Next, he will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha.