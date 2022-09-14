Tahira Kashyap Wishes Her 'Personal Sunshine,' Ayushmann Khurrana On His Birthday

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 38th birthday today (September 14), and to make his day more special, his wife Tahira Kashyap has shared an adorable birthday post for her "soulmate". Tahira shared a picture from their vacation that shows them looking at each other. Along with an image, she dropped a sweet note that read, "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho". Replying to the post, Ayushmann wrote, "you're the best human".

Here have a look:

Ayushmann Khuranna's brother Aparshakti also shared a birthday post on his Instagram stories. He shared a picture from the actor's birthday celebrations featuring Ayushmann and Tahira with a cake and wrote, "Happyy Bdayyy Ayush Bhaiyaaa," followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, Ayushmann is flashing his million-dollar smile as he poses for the camera while Tahira adorably looks at him. Check out the post below:

Coming back to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, the couple got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. They are parents to two kids - son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. In July, the Khurrana family jetted off to Europe for a family vacation, and Tahira kept her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos.

Check out the posts from the picturesque location:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anek. Next, he will be seen in Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. It will release on October 14. He also has An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 in his kitty.