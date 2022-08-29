Ananya Panday And Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrate India's Win Vs Pak By Dancing To Kala Chashma

Ananya Panday with Ayushmann Khurrana. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

It was time for celebration on Sunday night across the country as India emerged victorious in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. And, joining in the jubilation were Bollywood favourites Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The two stars celebrated the victory in true Bollywood style by breaking into a dance to Kala Chashma, one of the most popular party tracks in recent years. The song is also currently going viral on social media thanks to a wedding performance that caught the Internet's attention. Recreating some of the steps from the said viral video, Ananya and Ayushmann are seen dancing and celebrating with their friends and team members. Sharing the clip, Ananya Panday said, “Jeet gaya India” tagging Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Replying to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana said, “Hahaha, best,” with a heart emoji.

Ananya Panday, who is currently in Mathura to shoot for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana as per a report by Pinkvilla, even shared a video on Instagram Stories of her going to the sets of the film on a cycle rickshaw. In the clip, she said, “Getting to set 101 in Mathura.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen interacting with fans while on a boat in the middle of the river. With the fans on another boat, Ayushmann jokes that it will be difficult for him to swim to them, to which a fan says that she is ready to dive into the river and swim towards the star. Sharing the video, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Iski kal story daali thi but this deserves to be on my timeline. It's too cute.”

The actor's wife, director Tahira Kashyap said: “Haha, so cute.”

In another Instagram post, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen staring at the gorgeous sunset with his face turned away from the camera. “‘Kyun rehti hai tu dhoop ke mausam ko kosti? Behtar hai kar le zindagi, baadal se dosti' Sometimes you take out the literal meaning of a song when you are in the heartland in the scorching heat and humidity. Sab shaame kamaal ki hoti hai (All evenings are beautiful). It kinda compensates. Purane chathe aur aasmaan ke naye rang. (Old roofs and the sky's new hues).”

On the work front, Ananya Panday's new film Liger is currently out in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anek.

