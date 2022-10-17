Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Diwali Party - See Inside Pics

An image from the Diwali party. (courtesy: tanuj.garg)

Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap marked the beginning of Diwali festivities by throwing a party for their closest industry friends at their Mumbai home on Sunday night. The celebs shared picture from the party on their respective Instagram stories. Film producer Tanuj Garg shared pictured with hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap as well as the guests, which included Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh. Posting a picture from the party, the film producer wrote: "And they begin... The first Diwali get-together of the season by my lovely Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana." Posting another stunning picture with Tahira, Taapsee and Rakul Preet, he wrote: "About last night."

Ayushmann's Dream Girl co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha, in the mood to party, shared fun clippings with Patralekhaa and Tahira Kashyap on her Instagram stories.

Designer Manish Malhotra posted selfies from the party with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Kriti Sanon. Check them out:

Tahira Kashyap shared a round-up from the party in the form of a video on Instagram and she wrote: "Houses are nothing it's the people who make it a home! Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones. We were fortunate to celebrate it the same way #diwali #favouritefestival #vibes #diwalifeels. Love and happiness to all."

ICYMI, this is how much fun Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan had at the party.

Sanya Malhotra, who co-starred with Ayushmann in Badhaai Ho, shared these pictures of her OOTD and she wrote: "Kick starting the festive season."

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 co-star Ananya Panday added her share of Diwali bling too. "Let Diwali season begin," she wrote.

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana recently starred in Doctor G, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha. The film opened to largely positive reviews over the weekend. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.