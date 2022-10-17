At Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Diwali Bash, Ananya Panday And Others In Their Festive Best

Ayushmann-Tahira and Varun-Natasha pictured at Diwali bash

As Diwali is around the corner, celebs are hosting Diwali parties at their houses in Mumbai. On Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, hosted a Diwali bash at their residence. The party was attended by his brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti and their industry friends, including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and others. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan was also snapped arriving at the bash in a red ensemble. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made their first appearance after hosting a wedding reception earlier this month in Mumbai.

Host Ayushmann Khurrana looked dashing in a traditional black outfit, while his wife Tahira looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga. His brother Aparshakti opted for a pink kurta paired with white pants, while his wife looked pretty in a peach and pink ensemble.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap posed for the shutterbugs.

Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and ace designer Manish Malhotra were clicked at the bash.

Richa Chadha-Alia Fazal and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanya Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were pictured together.

Aparshakti Khurana and Akriti Khurana looked adorable together.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana-Akriti and Arpita Khan smiled for the cameras.

Nushrratt Bharuccha pictured with Shaheer Sheikh and his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Sonakshi Sinha arrived with Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal.

Dinesh Vijan posed with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal at a bash.

Ekta Kapoor and Shahank Khaitan with wife Nalini Datta Khaitan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in his recent film Doctor G, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Next, he will be seen in An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.