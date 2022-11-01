Ayushmann Khurrana To Wife Tahira Kashyap: Aaj Hai Anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are pure couple goals. The lovebirds are celebrating 14 years of togetherness today. On this occasion, Ayushmann shared a special post on Instagram. The frame features the two dressed in smart casuals walking on the streets looking at each other, presumably engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation. It was clicked during their Paris holidays. Referring to Tahira's anniversary date goof-up, Ayushmann wrote, “Excuse, Tahira Kashyap. Aaj hai anniversary [The anniversary is today.] Paris summer 2022”. Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta dropped a "happy anniversary" note for the couple. Shama Sikander said, "Happy Anniversary to the both of you." Maniesh Paul wrote, "Stay blessed," with hugging and a heart emoji.

In case you haven't understood the reference in Ayushmann Khurrana's caption, let us help you out. Tahira, who forgot their wedding date, dropped an advance wish for her darling husband yesterday. Soon after she shared the post, her friend told her that the anniversary is on November 1 and not October 31. Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, Tahira mentioned, “Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory, here's the proof. My good friend reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow, not today. Not taking down the post kyunki kal bhi toh karna padega. (Not taking it down because I would have to post tomorrow as well.) Sorry Ayushmann, I tried though.” Seeing this Ayushmann was left speechless. He replied saying, “Ab main kya hee boloon. (Now what should I say.) Happy anniversary in advance.”

Here's what Tahira Kashyap's special couple post read, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary I still go back to the first song you sang for me... umm Uhhh just realised it's Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it's all relative na... what is more scary.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap never fail to send the Internet into a meltdown with their adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. During the festive time, the couple hosted a Diwali bash for their family members and close friends. Tahira shared a video showcasing a glimpse of their decorated house. Her caption read, “Houses are nothing it's the people who make it a home! Everyone brought in such amazing energy last night. The warmth and love we all felt was magical! I really wish everyone gets to celebrate Diwali with their favourite and loved ones. We were fortunate to celebrate it the same way #diwali #favouritefestival #vibes #diwalifeels. Love and happiness to all.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts. The duo tied the knot in 2008. They are blessed with two children Virajveer and Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Doctor G, with Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha.