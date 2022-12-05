Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Down The 'Creative Disruption' Caused By An Action Hero

Ayushmann shared this picture. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film An Action Hero is receiving praise from all quarters. This is Ayushmann's first film in the action genre and sees him sharing screenspace with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat. On Monday, Ayushmann shared a note of gratitude thanking fans for the love. In the note, written in Hindi and English, the actor shared how this was the debut for several members of the team. He wrote, “My first action film. Director Anirudh's first film. Writer Neeraj Yadav's first film. OST and the first theatrical film of music composer Parag. First theatrical film of cinematographer Kaushal Shah. Background score artist Sunny's first Hindi Film.”

Speaking about the team's experience of working on the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said: “During the entire journey of An Action Hero it really felt like we were the newest students of cinema and were all set to make something really exciting and new. As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also added that he hopes the positive reviews translates to better footfalls. “We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique and clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that's coming our way for An Action Hero. It validates our stance of walking the road less travelled, to take risks and hopefully contribute to making our industry a more diverse storytelling entity. For us, An Action Hero is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in the days to come. Keep loving and supporting!”

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Ayushmann Khurrana had failed to bring the audience into the theatres. The film collected only ₹1.31 crore on the opening day. The film is running in theatres alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded “shockingly low numbers” on Friday. “#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XURuY4WNu9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2022

As per NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, An Action Hero is “at once visceral and cerebral.” The review says, “Rarely has a Bollywood action film been this much fun and seldom has a Hindi movie parodied the genre with such flair and intelligence. It takes its job very seriously but never stops laughing at itself and the purveyors of big-screen thrills.” Read the complete review here.





Ayushmann Khurrana is known for working in films like Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun among others.