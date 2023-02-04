Madhuri Dixit Aces This Dance Trend. See Her Post

Madhuri Dixit's still from the video (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

For Madhuri Dixit, nailing any Instagram trend is a cakewalk. Need proof? Check out her latest Instagram entry. The actress posted a video of herself trying the viral Tum Tum dance trend and like always, she aced it. In the video, Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a white top which she paired with black trousers and a matching jacket. With a bright smile on her face, she completes every step with ease. “Hopping on to the trend! Tum Tum,” she wrote in the caption and added the hashtags “Thursday vibes,” “trending reels” and “Tum Tum.” Reacting to her post, Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma co-star Gajraj Rao dropped red heart icons while jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Graceful as ever.” Tamil actress Mirnalini Ravi loved Madhuri Dixit's latest dance clip. “Screaming, Happy tears” she commented with red heart and teary eyes emojis.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram profile is filled with videos of the actress trying her hand at various trends. Here, a “dolled up” Madhuri is seen effectively performing a transitioning reel.





Even streaming giant Netflix agrees that Madhuri Dixit's “Qala” to attempt Instagram trends “has always been game-changing.”

Madhuri Dixit thinks “little over the top (content) can be fun sometimes” and we totally agree with her.





In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. It also starred Simone Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava.

Madhuri also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game last year. She shared screen space with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in it.

Madhuri Dixit, a star actress of the 80s and 90s, is known for her performances in films like Tezaab, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.