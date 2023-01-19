Madhuri Dixit And Her 'Qala' Of Acing Every Viral Trend. Watch

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is the queen of hearts and has been for decades now. If you are wondering why this is the case, her latest Instagram post presents itself as proof. In the video, Madhuri Dixit is seen dancing to the popular song Ghodey Pe Sawar from the Netflix original Qala. Dressed in a white and yellow ensemble, the actress grooves to the song. In the caption, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai?” and added the hashtags: #wednesday #wednesdaymood #ghodeypesawaar, among others. Replying to the post, Sireesha Bhagavatula, who sang the track in the film, wrote about how elated she is to see Madhuri Dixit dance to her song. She wrote: “OH MY GOD. The best. My mom would be on cloud nine seeing this. Fav Fav,” with a slew of heart emojis.

Actress Chitrangda Singh replied saying, “You're love,” with heart emojis. Pakistani actress Laila Wasti said: “Aap kuch bhi karteen hain, uss ki baat hee kuch aur hoti hai. Hamesha Shaandaar!”





Madhuri Dixit had also treated us to her version of the viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Looking gorgeous in a stunning white embellished saree, the actress was all smiles while dancing to the catchy tune. In the caption, she simply said: “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.”

Madhur Dixit impressed fans when she shared a super fun dance video grooving her heart out to Beyonce's track Cuff It. “Life is better when you dance,” she declared in the caption, and we cannot help but agree.







We still cannot get over how gracefully Madhuri Dixit joined the Jiggle Jiggle trend and aced it. She shared a video pulling off the signature steps of the routine with aplomb. Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Madhuri Dixit looks her glamorous best in the video. In the caption, she wrote, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”





Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video film Maja Ma.