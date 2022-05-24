Model Face To Jiggle Wiggle: Is There Any Viral Challenge That Madhuri Dixit Cannot Nail?

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixiitnene)

When Madhuri Dixit appears on the screen, it is tough to stop staring. While the icon has been extremely selective with her work over the years, the actress' social media pages ensure that fans always know what she is up to. From viral trends to unseen throwback images, Madhuri Dixit's Instagram timeline is a delight to scroll through. Now, the star has joined the new “Jiggle Jiggle” trend on Instagram and has pulled off the signature steps of the routine with the ease of a veteran. Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Madhuri Dixit is enjoying herself as she grooves to the track. In the caption, she wrote, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

Madhuri Dixit, who is celebrated as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema, recently released a music video. In addition to dancing in the video, the actress has also sung the catchy track titled Tu Hai Mera.In a conversation with NDTV, Madhuri Dixit shared that music is a natural progression for her. "Singing is an extension of who I am and an extension of my artistic creation. Dancing, acting, and singing are all extensions of my field," the star explained.

The video of Tu Hai Mera was released on Madhuri Dixit's birthday on her YouTube channel. "I thought what better day than my birthday to release it because my fans do so much for me on my birthday," she said.

Madhuri Dixit added that while the song is a tribute to her fans, it was her husband Dr Shriram Nene who encouraged her to come up with the number. "My husband was the reason why I made this song. He told me that I sing well and I should write it and sing,” she added.

Sharing a snippet of the track on her birthday, Madhuri Dixit said in an Instagram post, “Thanks for all your amazing birthday wishes. Wanted to thank all of you for all the love you have shown me today and throughout time. Here's my return gift: presenting Tu Hai Mera. To many more years together!"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Netflix series Fame Game. She will appear next in the Amazon original movie, Maja Maa.