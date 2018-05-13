Mother's Day: Top 5 Celebrity Moms Share Their Secrets To Staying Fit And Healthy Despite Their Busy Schedules

Mother's Day 2018: These celeb moms give us the ultimate fitness goals!

Highlights Almonds are Sonali Bendre's go-to snack Shilpa Shetty focuses on the importance of maintaining health Pooja Bedi believes that deprivation of anything takes you backwards

Being a mother is not a child's play. While your day as a child may begin at 8 am in the morning and end before 9 pm at night, your mom's day starts hours before you and ends hours after you are fast asleep. From taking care of your needs from top to bottom to decorating the house as perfectly as a possible, mothers are always on the top of things. It would be unfair to not see them as super-humans! And amidst all this, some mommies manage to make enough time for a job and yet keep themselves fit. It's a wonder how moms manage to do this.

On this mother's day, we speak to some of these celeb mommies to find out how they keep themselves fit and healthy despite their super-hectic schedules while still managing to cope with their responsibilities as a mother.



Indian film actress and model Sonali Bendre reveals her fitness secret. She says, "I try and eat a balanced diet and never miss my workouts. As a mother, working professional and a wife, I have numerous responsibilities, and I have realized that if I don't keep myself fit, I won't be able to take care of my family either. I take special care not to snack unhealthy. Almonds are really my go-to snack. They are extremely healthy. A handful of almonds give me and my family the power to take on the day. I also make sure I spend quality time with my family which keeps me healthy and happy."

We so look up to you Sonali!

Another super mom who is a fitness inspiration for every person in the country is Shilpa Shetty. From being the eye-candy of Bollywood to being an exceptional mother and a fitspiration, Shilpa Shetty has always left us awestruck.

While talking about fitness, she says, "If the world shifts its focus from being so weight and size-obsessed to being health-obsessed, we would be such a healthy generation. It is your mindset which sets you apart from the rest. Achieving success in both personal and professional life is possible with discipline. Discipline is the labour of love."



Shilpa focuses on the importance of maintaining health and not maintaining a figure. She says that it should be more about your mind than your body. And when one talks about eating fancy and complicated foods for health, Shilpa focuses on simplicity. She says that diet must be simple and focused on seasonal foods. And when we talk about her post-pregnancy weight loss goals, she did prove to be the perfect example of transformation. Her trainer Vinod Channa told how she lost a whopping 32 kg in just 3.5 months and came back in shape, much better in shape than she ever was.

Truly inspirational!



Of the many inspirational mothers of the B-town, there's one who believes that deprivation of anything takes you backwards on the road to fitness. Wondering who? Hint; it's the Pehla Nasha girl!

Yes, we are talking about Pooja Bedi, former actress, television talk show host and a super-mom. While talking about her fitness secrets, here's what Pooja has to say, "Being fit and healthy is all about staying active and, when I say active, I mean in every stage of life. I have always been an active person, in school and even as a mother now. One of my favourite activities is swimming, and I can engage in these activities for hours and hours."

Pooja says that being healthy is a combination of a good diet and proper workout schedules. However, while talking about her diet, she said that deprivation is not what she believes in. According to her, it takes you backwards. She said, "I love this planet and I feel that depriving yourself from anything which this planet has to offer is taking you backwards on your road to fitness. And this includes the sweet foods as well. Being a sweet tooth myself, I would say that I never deprive myself of anything. It contributes to my physical and emotional health. Giving up on what you like can take a strong toll on your emotional health, which again; may not land you in a good place, health-wise."

Agreed!

And there's one who perhaps has been the favorite reality show host ever. From being a VJ for MTV to hosting 4 seasons of Indian Idol, Mini Mathur has left no stone unturned in being the perfect show host. So we decided to take a step forward to ask her about her health and fitness secrets. Here's what she had to say, "I eat in moderation and keep my portions in check. I believe that portion control is the key to fitness. I think that fad dieting puts your body in a state of shock and in the long run they are not really as effective. On a normal week day, I try and avoid sweets and carbs. And on the days when I am going out or anything else, I do not feel bad about bingeing. As long as you keep away from the things which you know are not good for your health on a regular basis, it is fine to binge on them once in a while. Life is all about indulging once in a while. For my fitness plan, I make sure that my workout regime is in place and I do not question myself about working out. I workout 5 days a week, I do yoga and functional training. I workout to stay fit and not to stay in good shape."

More power to you Mini!



And in our list of fit mothers, we simply can't miss mentioning the MasterChef! Yes, we are talking about Shipra Khanna, the one who gave us both cooking and fitness goals. Here's what she said about her fitness secret, "Diet is an important part of fitness, fresh organic fruits, veggies, lentils, nuts chicken, fish, eggs and milk are an essential part of my diet! You should check my book super foods for awesome memory for healthy yet tasty recipes. For workout, I do free hand , functional and cardio exercises. One day a week is my cheat day where I eat everything and anything. One constant is desserts in my diet which I can't resist as I have a massive sweet tooth!"