Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla And Sonali Bendre, In A Throwback Pic From Duplicate Sets

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-starred with actresses Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in the 1998 film Duplicate. A picture of the three stars from the sets of the film, was shared recently by Dharma Movies' official Instagram account, and was captioned as, "Blast from the past with the king and two lovely ladies." In the picture, SRK can be seen wearing a blue and white checked shirt with trousers. While Juhi is dressed in what appears to be a yellow suit with a slit kurti and Sonali looks chic in wine-coloured dress. "One of my all-time favourite films" and "wonderful" are some of the comments posted on the throwback picture.
Here's Shah Rukh, Juhi and Sonali's picture.
Duplicate featured SRK in a double role and Juhi and Sonali played his love interests. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Songs like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai had become instant hits.
Shah Rukh Khan, 52, has starred with Juhi Chawla, 50, in several films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. They also co-own an Indian Premier League (IPL) team named Kolkata Knight Riders.
Last November, Juhi shared a picture with SRK's daughter Suhana and wrote, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana."
So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq :) pic.twitter.com/TRt14pDrQt— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 3, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.