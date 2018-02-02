Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla And Sonali Bendre, In A Throwback Pic From Duplicate Sets

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre's Duplicate released in 1998

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 02, 2018 11:09 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre photographed together (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "One of my all-time favourite films," wrote a user
  2. The picture has been shared by recently by Dharma Movies' Instagram page
  3. Duplicate featured SRK in a double role
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-starred with actresses Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in the 1998 film Duplicate. A picture of the three stars from the sets of the film, was shared recently by Dharma Movies' official Instagram account, and was captioned as, "Blast from the past with the king and two lovely ladies." In the picture, SRK can be seen wearing a blue and white checked shirt with trousers. While Juhi is dressed in what appears to be a yellow suit with a slit kurti and Sonali looks chic in wine-coloured dress. "One of my all-time favourite films" and "wonderful" are some of the comments posted on the throwback picture.

Here's Shah Rukh, Juhi and Sonali's picture.
 


Duplicate featured SRK in a double role and Juhi and Sonali played his love interests. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Songs like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai had become instant hits.

Shah Rukh Khan, 52, has starred with Juhi Chawla, 50, in several films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. They also co-own an Indian Premier League (IPL) team named Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last November, Juhi shared a picture with SRK's daughter Suhana and wrote, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana."
 



Before Duplicate, Sonali Bendre co-starred with SRK in English Babu Desi Mem. The 43-year-old actress also made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, directed by Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
 

Shah Rukh KhanJuhi ChawlaSonali Bendre

