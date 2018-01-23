Shah Rukh Khan Being Shah Rukh Khan In Snowy Switzerland

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan was in Switzerland to attend the Crystal Awards Shah Rukh posed around the Swiss Alps and shared a photo Shah Rukh will next star in Zero

Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/c95SwSR0v2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!



Watch the #crystalawards via https://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018