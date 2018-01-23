Shah Rukh Khan Being Shah Rukh Khan In Snowy Switzerland

Shah Rukh Khan received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan in Switzerland. (Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan was in Switzerland to attend the Crystal Awards
  2. Shah Rukh posed around the Swiss Alps and shared a photo
  3. Shah Rukh will next star in Zero
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Switzerland and making it look a lot more fabulous. The Baadshah of Bollywood, who received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, re-created a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment amidst the Swiss Alps and transported us to the 90s. Striking his famous signature pose, Shah Rukh took a photo around the snow clad mountains, and captioned it: "Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?" and we can't agree more. Some parts of Shah Rukh's sleeper hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, co-starring Kajol, was filmed at Zurich, Switzerland and Shah Rukh's pose reminded us of his famous dialogue: " Koi baat nahi Senorita, bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain." "Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiaries," SRK wrote on his photo.

Here's Shah Rukh's picture we are talking about.
 

Shah Rukh Khan definitely made the best out of his Davos diaries. He received a Crystal Award alongside Hollywood stars Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Sharing his 'fan boy' moment on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!"
 

Shah Rukh enjoyed Switzerland's cold weather and it was time for a selfie.
 

Shah Rukh received a Crystal Award for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

The award has also been given to his colleagues from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan in the past.

Shah Rukh Khan is star of films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Mohabbatein (2000) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Shah Rukh's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra was released in 1995. The film was a blockbuster and received several awards.

Shah Rukh Khan, who last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma, is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring his Jab Tak Hai Jaan, co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

