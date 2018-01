Shah Rukh Khan Being Shah Rukh Khan In Snowy Switzerland

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan was in Switzerland to attend the Crystal Awards Shah Rukh posed around the Swiss Alps and shared a photo Shah Rukh will next star in Zero

Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/c95SwSR0v2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!



Watch the #crystalawards via https://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Switzerland and making it look a lot more fabulous. Theof Bollywood, who received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, re-created amoment amidst the Swiss Alps and transported us to the 90s. Striking his famous signature pose, Shah Rukh took a photo around the snow clad mountains, and captioned it: "" and we can't agree more. Some parts of Shah Rukh's sleeper hit film, co-starring Kajol, was filmed at Zurich, Switzerland and Shah Rukh's pose reminded us of his famous dialogue: "." "Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiaries," SRK wrote on his photo.Here's Shah Rukh's picture we are talking about.Shah Rukh Khan definitely made the best out of his Davos diaries. He received a Crystal Award alongside Hollywood stars Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Sharing his 'fan boy' moment on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!"Shah Rukh enjoyed Switzerland's cold weather and it was time for a selfie.Shah Rukh received a Crystal Award for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.The award has also been given to his colleagues from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan in the past. Shah Rukh Khan is star of films such as(1997),(2000) and. Shah Rukh's, directed by Aditya Chopra was released in 1995. The film was a blockbuster and received several awards.Shah Rukh Khan, who last seen in, co-starring Anushka Sharma, is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring his Jab Tak Hai Jaan, co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.