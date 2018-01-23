Shah Rukh Khan Being Shah Rukh Khan In Snowy Switzerland

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan was in Switzerland to attend the Crystal Awards
- Shah Rukh posed around the Swiss Alps and shared a photo
- Shah Rukh will next star in Zero
Here's Shah Rukh's picture we are talking about.
Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/c95SwSR0v2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan definitely made the best out of his Davos diaries. He received a Crystal Award alongside Hollywood stars Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Sharing his 'fan boy' moment on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote: "Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!"
Honoured to receive the @wef's 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!
Watch the #crystalawards via https://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018
Shah Rukh enjoyed Switzerland's cold weather and it was time for a selfie.
Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiariespic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018
Shah Rukh received a Crystal Award for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.
The award has also been given to his colleagues from the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan in the past.
Shah Rukh Khan, who last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma, is currently filming Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring his Jab Tak Hai Jaan, co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.