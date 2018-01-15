Makar Sankranti: Shah Rukh Khan Flies A Kite On Zero Sets. Pic Here

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti by flying a kite on the sets of his forthcoming film Zero. Makar Sankranti, which was celebrated on Sunday, marks the beginning of the harvest season of the year. "Celebrated Makar Sankranti, the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on Aanand L Rai's set of Zero. Too much fun," SRK wrote. Zero is Shah Rukh's second film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trio co-starred in 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. (Also, Anushka debuted opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi).
Last year, he released the song Udi Udi Jaye from Raees, during Makar Sankranti. The song beautifully captured the tradition of kite flying festival (or Uttarayan) and later, a garba dance session followed. Raees starred Shah Rukh Khan, 52, opposite Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
In Zero, SRK plays a dwarf and VFX plays a pivotal role in the entire film. "Though the protagonist of the film is a dwarf but more than the physical disability of an individual, the story talks about the space of emotional incompleteness of our life," Aanand L Rai told news agency IANS. Of casting SRK, he said, "I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude."
And here comes the first poster of #Zero... Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma... Aanand L Rai directs... 21 Dec 2018 release... #2ZERO18pic.twitter.com/8rAFgvocSR— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2018
His New Year gift to fans was the teaser of the film as well as the title.
Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21.