Katrina Meri Jaan To Zero: How Shah Rukh Khan's Film Got Its Title

When Shah Rukh Khan was not a part of Zero, the film was called Katrina Meri Jaan, actress Katrina Kaif told mid-day. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress, who plays one of the two female leads in the Aanand L Rai-directed film, said: "Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress," reports mid-day. The first teaser of Zero was shared on social media on January 1, which was one-minute of Shah Rukh Khan's absolutely entertaining gig on late actor Shashi Kapoor's song Humko Tumpe Pyar Aaya. Katrina did feature in the teaser in a way that Shah Rukh's pint-sized character wore a jacket which has a collage of Katrina Kaif's pictures.
Highlights
- Shah Rukh revealed the film's title on January 1 with a teaser
- Katrina made an appearance (of sorts) in Zero teaser
- The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is directed by Aanand L Rai
"Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It's great to be around him on a set," Katrina told mid-day.
Commentsmid-day: "Aanand sir is fantastic. He helps you as an actor. You get to learn a lot from him."
Zero will hit the screens in December 2018.