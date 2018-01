Katrina Meri Jaan To Zero: How Shah Rukh Khan's Film Got Its Title

Highlights Shah Rukh revealed the film's title on January 1 with a teaser Katrina made an appearance (of sorts) in Zero teaser The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is directed by Aanand L Rai

When Shah Rukh Khan was not a part of Zero , the film was called, actress Katrina Kaif told mid-day . Theactress, who plays one of the two female leads in the Aanand L Rai-directed film, said: "Initially, I was supposed to play myself in. The film was titled. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress," reports mid-day . The first teaser ofwas shared on social media on January 1, which was one-minute of Shah Rukh Khan's absolutely entertaining gig on late actor Shashi Kapoor's song Katrina did feature in the teaser in a way that Shah Rukh's pint-sized character wore a jacket which has a collage of Katrina Kaif's pictures."Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It's great to be around him on a set," Katrina told mid-day The other female lead of Shah Rukh Khan's film is hisandco-star Anushka Sharma. Together Shah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina have co-starred in Yash Chopra's(2012). Apparently in, Katrina and Anushka do not share screen space. Of director Aanand L Rai, Katrina told mid-day : "Aanand sir is fantastic. He helps you as an actor. You get to learn a lot from him."will hit the screens in December 2018.