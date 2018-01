'Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri And Pongal,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Celebs

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan posted a still from his film Veer Zaara "May the festival bring prosperity, happiness," wrote Akshay Hema Malini also posted wishes

T 2531 - Happy Makarsankranti to all .. happiness joy and peace .. pic.twitter.com/8K5LwEtpZB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018

Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri... #HappyLohripic.twitter.com/BaBGCtLiR8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2018

Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :) pic.twitter.com/7Ax1ji1ggc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2018

Wishing one and all! pic.twitter.com/McUHlzrcp7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 13, 2018

Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 13, 2018

May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 13, 2018

May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri! Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/wHznHxZS9a — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 13, 2018

Festive season coming up! Pongal & Lohri & Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish u all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of u! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance & plenty too pic.twitter.com/0yyFATGWjf — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 12, 2018

Wishing you a #HappyLohri :)

May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!! pic.twitter.com/jep2mgh1hL — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2018

The harvest festival is here. People across the country celebrate this day as Makar Sankranti (beginning of the harvest season) or Pongal . Meanwhile, people across North India, celebrate the festival of Lohri, marking the onset of spring. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and others have posted their wishes for fans to mark the festivals. "Happy Makar Sankranti to all. Happiness joy and peace," tweeted Big B, adding multiple pictures of himself flying a kite. One such picture shared by the 75-year-old superstar appears to be a couple of years old when he celebrated Makar Sankrati in Ahmedabad during the promotions of his 2015 filmRead Big B's tweet here.Shah Rukh Khan posted a still from his film, where he celebrates Lohri and wrote, "Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri.Akshay Kumar, whose filmis slated for release on January 25, tweeted, "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all.""Wishing one and all," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.Check out the tweets of other stars.Meanwhile, Pongal is celebrated from January 14 to January 16.Actress Hema Malini shared multiple pictures of the different festivals and wrote, "Festive season coming up! Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish you all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of you! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance & plenty too." Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Wishing you a #HappyLohri :) May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!!"Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal, folks!