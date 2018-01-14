'Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri And Pongal,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Celebs

"Happy Makar Sankranti to all. Happiness joy and peace," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 14, 2018 09:56 IST
130 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri And Pongal,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Celebs

Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan posted a still from his film Veer Zaara
  2. "May the festival bring prosperity, happiness," wrote Akshay
  3. Hema Malini also posted wishes
The harvest festival is here. People across the country celebrate this day as Makar Sankranti (beginning of the harvest season) or Pongal. Meanwhile, people across North India, celebrate the festival of Lohri, marking the onset of spring. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and others have posted their wishes for fans to mark the festivals. "Happy Makar Sankranti to all. Happiness joy and peace," tweeted Big B, adding multiple pictures of himself flying a kite. One such picture shared by the 75-year-old superstar appears to be a couple of years old when he celebrated Makar Sankrati in Ahmedabad during the promotions of his 2015 film Shamitabh.

Read Big B's tweet here.
 

Shah Rukh Khan posted a still from his film Veer Zaara, where he celebrates Lohri and wrote, "Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri.
 

Akshay Kumar, whose film PadMan is slated for release on January 25, tweeted, "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all."
 

"Wishing one and all," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.
 

Check out the tweets of other stars.
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Pongal is celebrated from January 14 to January 16.

Actress Hema Malini shared multiple pictures of the different festivals and wrote, "Festive season coming up! Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish you all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of you! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance & plenty too."
 

Comments
Close [X]
Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Wishing you a #HappyLohri :) May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!!"
 

Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal, folks!
 

Trending

Makar SankrantiPongallohri

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................