'Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri And Pongal,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Other Celebs

Highlights
T 2531 - Happy Makarsankranti to all .. happiness joy and peace .. pic.twitter.com/8K5LwEtpZB— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan posted a still from his film Veer Zaara, where he celebrates Lohri and wrote, "Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri.
Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri... #HappyLohripic.twitter.com/BaBGCtLiR8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2018
Akshay Kumar, whose film PadMan is slated for release on January 25, tweeted, "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all."
Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :) pic.twitter.com/7Ax1ji1ggc— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2018
"Wishing one and all," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.
Wishing one and all! pic.twitter.com/McUHlzrcp7— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 13, 2018
Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 13, 2018
May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 13, 2018
Sab nu #Pongal#MakarSankranti#Bihu di #HappyLohri many cultures, many languages, many rituals - same love - one country - stay blessed, stay happy pic.twitter.com/RxqXEC1HJd— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 13, 2018
May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri! Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/wHznHxZS9a— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 13, 2018
Meanwhile, Pongal is celebrated from January 14 to January 16.
Actress Hema Malini shared multiple pictures of the different festivals and wrote, "Festive season coming up! Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish you all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of you! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance & plenty too."
Festive season coming up! Pongal & Lohri & Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish u all a very Happy Festival & may God shower his blessings on all of u! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance & plenty too pic.twitter.com/0yyFATGWjf— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 12, 2018
Wishing you a #HappyLohri :)— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 13, 2018
May the warmth of this festival spread joy, happiness and fill your life with lots of energy!! pic.twitter.com/jep2mgh1hL
Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal, folks!