Pongal 2025: Nayanthara And Keerthy Suresh's Festive Famjam. What's Not To Like?

First, let us wish everyone a happy (belated) Pongal. The festival was observed on Tuesday, January 14. Our favourite stars have also shared glimpses from their Pongal celebrations on Instagram.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated an all-white Pongal. Nayanthara looks straight out of a fairy tale in a white saree. Vignesh picked a plain shirt and veshti. The couple's twin sons — Uyir and Ulag stole the show with their cuteness.

Nayanthara's side note read, "Keep smiling in your home. If you understand the race, the pleasure of the mind is overflowing. Be happy, surrounded by friends.

Let the Thaip Pongal flow. Let us express our heartfelt thanks to the Tamil farmers who make us live. Happy Pongal wishes. Happy Pongal from us to you.”

For Keerthy Suresh, this year's Pongal was a special one. After all, it was her first after the wedding. The actress married Anthony Thattil last month.

Keerthy Suresh picked a lemon yellow saree for the day. Her hair tied in a wavy bun sealed the look. Anthony Thattil complemented her in a yellow kurta. Oh, and, not to miss their little furballs.

Sharing the post, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Couldn't be happier celebrating our Thala Pongal with my office and family.

Taking this special occasion to introduce our grandson KeNy. Wishing everyone a beautiful Pongal, Makar Sankranti & Lohri!”

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil got married in a dreamy ceremony on December 12 in Goa. Sharing the carousel of pictures on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, “For the love of Nyke."

Later, the couple also had a white wedding. Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil sealed their love with a passionate kiss. Take a look:

Workwise, Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also featured Wamiqa Gabbi.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara last featured in her documentary Nayantahra: Beyond the Fairy Tale, released on Netflix last year in November.

