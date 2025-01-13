Wamiqa Gabbi's LOL Reply To A Social Media Influencer Mocking Her PR Strategy: "We Did Try Wamiqa For Next President"

Wamiqa Gabbi recently clapped back at social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi after he shared a video mocking her "PR team strategies". The video came in the wake of a viral trend on social media that compared Wamiqa to Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The video, titled "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR Team Meeting," opens with Nadeesh's character saying that they need to handle the PR for Wamiqa, who is described as both "talented" and "beautiful".

The video then shows several outlandish suggestions, such as calling Wamiqa the "new national crush" and dismissing Triptii Dimri with "Who?" One character says, "If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa," while others say, "Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmikas and 200 Dishas for breakfast" and "What Deepika thinks she looks like." All the ideas are humorously approved in the mock meeting.

Nadeesh captioned the post, "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR team got no chill."

Upon seeing the video, Wamiqa responded in the comment section with a sarcastic reply. She wrote, "Talented aur khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try 'Wamiqa for next President!'... unfortunately, that didn't get approved."

In response, Nadeesh suggested she tell her PR team to "chill." He wrote, "Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein, warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko... Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain."

Wamiqa then ended the conversation with a poetic reply: "Hum aahein bhi bharte hain toh ho jaate hain badnaam, woh katl bhi karte hain toh charcha nahi hoti."

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. She will next be seen in Bhoot Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu.