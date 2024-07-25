"I Dress Up For Myself, Don't Take Airport Look Pressure": Wamiqa Gabbi

With the rise of paparazzi culture and non-stop social media critique, several stars from the tinsel town now often face the pressure to look good, even at airports.

However, actress Wamiqa Gabbi is not concerned about such a culture and redefines the notion in her own way.

" I don't take airport-look pressure. I dress up for myself. Earlier, I used to feel that good clothes are meant for good days only but life is too short. I dress up for myself. I will dress up every day if I want to. There's no pressure as such, nobody should take the pressure. It's nonsense," Wamiqa told ANI.

Wamiqa on Wednesday walked as a showstopper for celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on day 1 of India Couture Week 2024 at Taj Palace, Delhi.

Wamiqa opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a red lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals.

Interestingly, with this show, Wamiqa marked her debut on the runway.

On her first-ever ramp walk, Wamiqa said, "I never imagined that my first ramp walk would be for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was like a dream. I was scared before hitting the ramp but once I entered the stage everything went well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wamiqa will be seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Baby John'. The film is scheduled to be released in December 2024.