Keerthy Suresh Shares Pics From Phuket Holiday With Husband Antony Thattil

Please do not disturb Keerthy Suresh. Reason? She is on vacation in Phuket, Thailand. No brownie points for guessing her travel buddy. It's her husband Antony Thattil.

On Sunday (January 5), Keerthy Suresh shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her coastal trip. From scenic boat rides to digging into exotic delicacies, her holiday album is a globetrotter's dream.

Our favourite photo: Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil looking at the amazing display of fireworks illuminating the sky. Almost reminds us of the day Keerthy announced her relationship with Antony. In the last snap, Keerthy can be seen tucked under the covers holding a thermometer.

“Everything from the cover is a cover-up to what actually happened. P.S Swipe till the end to see the real me,” read her side note.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil got married on December 12 last year in Goa. The couple's dreamy wedding pictures left us gushing. For the wedding, Keerthy draped herself in a traditional red saree. Oh, their pet pooch was a part of the celebration too. Sharing the carousel on Instagram Keerthy wrote, “For the love of Nyke."

Later, the couple hosted a white wedding at the same destination. The opening frame captured Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil sealing their love with a passionate kiss. She leaned on a pristine white gown for the ceremony. Antony complemented his wife in a white suit. "For The Love Of Nyke,” read the side note. Take a look:

Keerthy Suresh's Diwali post came gift-wrapped with love and light. She uploaded a lovely picture with her beau Antony Thattil on Instagram. They lit up a firecracker gazing at the sky. Cute, did we hear? Her lovely note said: “15 years and counting. It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

Workwise, Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Baby John. She shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in the film. Directed by Kalees, Baby John was released on Christmas.